Disney Plus continues to bolster its Marvel offerings on the service with the latest release, Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Eternals.

As the name suggests, this hour-long production provides fans further insight into the creation of the recent MCU flick. The documentary showcases the entire process of crafting Eternals from the casting, filming, and concept phases. It includes interviews with the cast, director Chloe Zhao, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

Alongside its release, a trailer for the episode was shared on YouTube giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect to see. In this clip, Feige doubles down on the influence Eternals will have on the MCU calling it “nothing less of redefining”.

If you’ve yet to see Eternals, which launched in theatres last August, the movie is available to stream on Disney Plus right now, but it’s not the only MCU flick that fans can go deep behind the scenes of.

Currently, Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have their own episodes of Marvel Studios’ Assembled on Disney Plus, as well as a string of MCU series’ like WandaVision, Loki and more.