Marvel Studios exec hypes upcoming Phase Four slate

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has indisputably reigned as the biggest and most popular franchise in the industry for over a decade, but Kevin Feige and his team have shown absolutely no intentions of resting on their laurels.

In fact, the shared superhero mythology has only continued to grow in scope, scale, and spectacle, with Phase Four shaping up to be the most ambitious stage of the relentless expansion by a distance. A lot of that is down to the advent of the Disney Plus era, not to mention the introduction of the multiverse, so all bets are off as to what comes next for the MCU.

During a recent appearance on talk show ¡Despierta América! (via The Cosmic Circus), high-ranking Marvel executive Victoria Alonso had plenty to say about the multitude of film and television projects on their way to both the big and small screens, telling fans they’d better hold on tight for what’s coming.

“The pandemic took away our ability to go to work, but it didn’t take away our ability to create. Last year, we produced 46 hours [of content]…working on it from our homes. Apart from that, we also worked on streaming, which we had never done before, [and] animation, which we had never done before. We premiered an entire [animated] series called What If…?, where we took all of our stories and changed those moments into others. Oscar Isaac is coming up now as our Moon Knight. He’s just absolutely wonderful. Now, between March and May…you all better hang on tight.”

We’ve got Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, and Deadpool sequels on the way, not to mention reboots for Blade, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, never mind a jam-packed streaming slate that features an exciting mix of old favorites and brand new faces, which is only the tip of the iceberg.

In short, the MCU is set to deliver a blockbuster buffet of top-tier content for the foreseeable future, and we’re more than happy to buckle up and go along for the ride.