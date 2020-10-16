Luke Cage Reportedly Returning Home To Marvel Studios On Monday

When Netflix were rolling out their Marvel shows, Luke Cage always felt like the middle man, which is neither a major criticism or a glowing compliment. The series never quite reached the levels of popularity enjoyed by Daredevil or Jessica Jones, but it was far superior to Iron Fist. The first season started to come off the rails a little bit once Mahershala Ali’s Cottonmouth was out of the picture, while the second run was reliably solid if hardly spectacular.

That being said, Mike Colter’s charismatic and powerful performance as the title hero was another example of how the Netflix roster was cast almost perfectly across the board, and Alfre Woodward’s Black Mariah and Simone Missick’s Misty Knight were no slouches, either, with both actresses bringing plenty of personality to their respective characters.

HD Stills For Luke Cage Season 2 Arrive Ahead Of Tomorrow's Big Premiere 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With none of the previous TV shows being regarded as canon anymore, the general consensus is that all of the Defenders will be rebooted and absorbed into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline in the not too distant future. However, while Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal have all been heavily linked with reprising their roles, the same can’t be said for Colter.

Whatever ends up happening with the part, most insiders are under the impression that there’s a two-year hold on the options to the former Netflix residents before the rights officially revert back to Marvel Studios, and in the case of Luke Cage, Geekosity claims that Monday will mark the return of the hero to his proper home. Of course, that doesn’t mean that Kevin Feige is going to throw the character back onto our screens as soon as possible, but with the Disney Plus lineup constantly expanding and the big screen adventures debuting plenty of new faces across Phase Four, there’s certainly enough room for the Defenders.