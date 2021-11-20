Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Casts Delroy Lindo to Join Mahershala Ali

Marvel fans have been excited about the upcoming Blade movie ever since the film was announced at Marvel’s 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. And now a popular actor with a great résumé is in final negotiations to join the star-studded film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Delroy Lindo is going to be joining the cast. The veteran actor has been in several classic shows and TV series including his recurring role in the legal drama The Good Fight. He also acted in the classic movie Malcolm X and won awards for his role in 2020’s Da 5 Bloods. His most recent film, the revisionist western The Harder They Fall, is also getting massive praise, with it being hailed as one of Netflix’s best new movies.

Blade has been a fan-favorite Marvel character ever since he debuted in 1973’s The Tomb of Dracula #10. While only planned as a minor supporting character, the half-vampire half-human vampire hunter quickly became popular enough to star in his own stories. This has spawned years of popular comics, video games, and a cult-classic trilogy of films that saw Wesley Snipes take up the Blade mantle.

Since then, fans have been keen to see Blade in the MCU. Currently, the Blade MCU film is slated to begin filming in the summer of 2022. At this time, it has no firm release date. However, we know that Mahershala Ali, famous for playing Boggs in the Hunger Games films, has been cast as the titular vampire. Mahershala Ali even makes an uncredited, voice-only cameo at the end of Eternals suggesting that the character will play a massive role in the MCU going forward.

It has been confirmed that director Bassam Tariq, the man behind the rap drama Mogul Mowgli and the documentary These Birds Walk, will be directing the film. However, one of the most exciting announcements is that Stacy Osei-Kuffour, one of the writers behind the popular Watchmen TV series, will be handling the script. Suggesting that this version of Blade could be darker and more complex than those that came before it.

As the filming date approaches, we’ll likely learn more about Blade and its cast. However, based on the current choices, it is shaping up to be a fascinating film that will stand out amongst the MCU’s other recent offerings. In fact, for many film-goers, this film’s cast and crew are already shaping up to be the dream team.