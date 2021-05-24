First Look At Kit Harington’s Black Knight In Eternals Revealed

The first full trailer for Eternals dropped this Monday, revealing our best look yet at Marvel’s much-anticipated ensemble film. A prior teaser had offered us glimpses of many of the cast, including Angelina Jolie’s Thena and Richard Madden’s Ikaris, but one of the most hyped additions to the movie was left out – Kit Harington’s Black Knight. The star still doesn’t get a whole lot of screen time in this trailer, but he does feature in one brief clip, showcasing our very first look at his character in the MCU.

At the 1:30 mark, Harington can be seen as Dane Whitman alongside Gemma Chan as Sersi, with the pair depicted looking aghast as a gloomy storm cloud gathers in the sky. We’re going to have to wait a bit to hear Harington speak and probably even longer to see him don his suit of armor, but this is enough to get fans even more excited for the Game of Thrones star’s Marvel debut. Not to mention the introduction of Black Knight, who’s the first British superhero in the MCU.

Whitman is the descendant of the original Black Knight, Sir Percy of Scandia, and inherited his cursed sword the Ebony Blade, which was forged by the wizard Merlin from a meteorite. He’s typically a member of the Avengers in the comics, but the MCU will tie him into the Eternals instead. In particular, set photos have revealed that he’ll become romantically linked to Sersi, even though this trailer makes clear that she’s married to Ikaris. Expect this love triangle to be a major driving force of the film. Likewise, we imagine that Harington will stick around for the long run as Whitman.

Also featuring Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos) and Barry Keoghan (Druig), Eternals – from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao – is finally set to release in theaters from November 5th, 2022. Remember, though, before that, Black Widow is on course to debut in cinemas and on Disney Plus on July 9th.