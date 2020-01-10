New Eternals Set Photos Reveal Close-Up Look At Kit Harington’s Black Knight

The Eternals, Marvel’s second and final movie of 2020, is still undergoing filming in the UK. While previous set pics have captured a part of the shoot involving the whole ensemble superhero team together, right now the production appears to be splitting them off in different locations. For example, Angelina Jolie – who’s playing Thena – is known to be shooting some scenes in Oxford University’s Museum of Natural History.

These latest photos, meanwhile, focus on Marvel newcomer Kit Harington, who’s joining the franchise as Dane Whitman/Black Knight, and Gemma Chan, making her second MCU appearance as Sersi after starring in Captain Marvel as Minn-Erva. And as you can see below, Dane and Sersi appear to be having a cosy time together. This isn’t surprising, either, given all the reports that have said The Eternals will explore a romance between the human hero and the immortal woman.

The actor’s costumes make clear that this sequence will be set in the modern day, too, but remember, the movie will be digging into the Eternals’ long histories as well. And, if he’s anything like the comics, Dane’s the descendant of a medieval knight, so Harington could potentially play a secondary character, too. Could Sersi have had a connection to the original Black Knight and then rekindles her relationship with his distant relative centuries later? Perhaps.

It’s also thought that there’ll be a love triangle element here and Sersi has romantic ties to another Eternal, possibly Richard Madden’s Ikaris. He was an initial contender for the MCU’s first gay leading character, but evidence suggests that this is Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos instead. The rest of the team, meanwhile, includes Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Sprite (Lia McHugh) and Druig (Barry Keoghan).

The Eternals is due out in around 10 months’ time, on November 6th, and once we’ve got more set photos, we’ll be sure to share them with you, so stay tuned.