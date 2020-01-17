Avengers: Endgame Star Wants To Play DCEU’s Batgirl

She might’ve already made her impact on the Marvel universe as Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, but Karen Gillan has eyes on joining the DC universe, too, it seems. The Scottish star has voiced her interest in getting to grips with the character of Batgirl – not only playing her, but also directing the upcoming film that Warner Bros. is working on.

While on the Brazilian leg of the promotional tour for Jumanji: The Next Level, Gillan spoke with Omelete, who asked her what other comic book heroine besides Nebula she’d like to portray. “Batgirl would be pretty cool,” was her reply. Having made her directorial debut with recent acclaimed indie drama The Party’s Just Beginning, Gillan was also asked which comic book movie she’d like to helm, and the actress decided to stick with her earlier answer.

“Batgirl would be pretty cool for that as well. My favorite films in that world are dark, and my favorite one is Dark Knight. I just love the way that was directed so much so I would love to work in that kind of world as the director.”

Awesome Fan Art Imagines What Daisy Ridley's Batgirl Might Look Like 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

WB has been trying to get something off the ground with Batgirl for a while now, with Avengers director Joss Whedon attached to the character back in 2017. However, nothing has yet reached cinema screens. Though Birds of Prey opens in theaters next month, Barbara Gordon won’t be part of the team, despite being their leader in the comics.

BoP screenwriter Christina Hodson is developing a screenplay for Batgirl last we heard, but a star and director have yet to be found. So, if Gillan’s serious, she might want to make her interest known to Warner Bros. And soon, as many other actresses have put their names forward for the role of the heroine already.

A Christopher Nolan-esque Batgirl solo film starring and directed by Karen Gillan? Count us in!