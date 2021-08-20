Marvel’s Kevin Feige Addresses Rumors That Secret Wars Is The Next Major MCU Crossover

Rumors have swirled that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will follow up the major crossover event of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame with Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige acknowledged those rumors in an exclusive with ComicBook. “I’ve seen those rumors as well. Why is everyone talking about that now? That’s what I want to know.” It sounds like Feige is happy to keep the rumor mill flowing. “I think one person writes about it, and then another person writes about it, and then everybody’s writing about it, and then it’s happening.” Perhaps he’s onto us!

Secret Wars is another massive crossover event in Marvel comics, written in the 1980s by former Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Jim Shooter. “Secret Wars is a great, giant crossover. There are a lot of great, giant crossovers that we could [adapt]—it’s the ongoing embarrassment of riches of Marvel Comics,” Feige continued in his exclusive with ComicBook.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed the two-part Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, have expressed interest in directing Secret Wars as their next big project for the MCU. Last year, Anthony Russo described Secret Wars as “the biggest movie you could possibly imagine” in an interview with Bro-Bible.

So, does that mean we can expect Secret Wars as the next big crossover event in the MCU? No official news on that front, but it sounds like a great idea!