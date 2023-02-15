Marvel’s Kevin Feige talks big for upcoming ‘Fantastic Four’ MCU adaptation

Marvel executive Kevin Feige tends to talk big when it comes to his next big projects and Marvel superheroes that will soon appear on the screen. And the same can be said for the upcoming Fantastic Four MCU adaptation, where Feige said some big words for this superhero film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige said some things to hype up the upcoming adaptation. He reminded everyone how the Fantastic Four formed the very foundations of the Marvel superheroes we know and love. He also expressed how he’s excited to share these heroes’ stories in the MCU.

“Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There’s certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that’s something that is really exciting for us.”

The first superhero Marvel Comics introduced was The Human Torch, albeit, it was an android at the time. Introduced in 1939 in Marvel Comics #1, this superhero went against the Sub-Mariner (aka Namor). This superhero was later repurposed in 1961, turned into a superpowered human, and was part of the Fantastic Four team.

Details of the Fantastic Four MCU adaptation are still under wraps and it’s currently unknown who will star in it. There were rumors that John Krasinski may reprise the role of Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic) after his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and could be joined by his wife, Emily Blunt, to play Sue Storm.

The MCU adaptation of Fantastic Four is scheduled to come out on Feb. 14, 2025, and will be part of Phase Six of the MCU timeline.