Marvel’s Latest Shang-Chi Preview Reveals A Better Look At Abomination

When Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had its first major trailer released fans were shocked to see the return of an MCU character who hadn’t appeared in more than 10 years, and finally fans are getting a better look thanks to the latest tv spot for the film that has begun airing.

Abomination first appeared taking on the Hulk in the 2008 film, The Incredible Hulk. Now the character can be seen battling it out with another MCU alumni, Wong who fans will know from his appearances in Doctor Strange and the Avengers films.

You can check out the fresh look at this character during the recently released promotional trailer below.

Getting a clearer look at his appearance, Abomination had a clear upgrade from his previous time in the MCU and while that could be accredited to the advancements in CGI the stark differences are more akin to his comic book origins.

While we’ve only had glimpses, it won’t be long until fans can get a proper look at the character and his time within the film as Shang-Chi launches in theatres in Sep. 3. Unfortunately, there will be no immediate digital release for the Marvel film, but those who can’t make it out to theatres will be able to check it out when it’s added to Disney+’s Premier Access in late October.

Abomination is also confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk, so it looks like there is plenty of this iconic villain to come.