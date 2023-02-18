‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ may destroy fans’ biggest ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ theory

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

There is so much buzz following the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. From what happened to Kang the Conqueror to how the MCU will march forward into Phase Six, the theories and speculations are endless. One theory about the comic book character The Beyonder is growing increasingly popular, but it could cause a glitch in the system if Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur eventually become part of the official MCU cannon, which the stars and filmmakers are totally onboard for.

At this point, executive producer Steve Loter and supervising producer Rodney Clouden were asked on the red carpet if Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Insider, they responded, “It’s complementary of the MCU.” It’s not quite there yet, but it could be.

The show’s producer Pilar Flynn confirmed that conversations about the show’s pivot have happened. “It’s something we had brought up as something we’d love to have as a possibility in the future, but not something that’s set yet.”

The theory Marvel fans are exploring is that Kang might come back as The Beyonder. How might that be problematic? Well, let’s explore the theory first.

With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty scheduled to release in 2025, Kang will obviously be back. Sure, it is odd that he was defeated by an army of ants and then killed at the end of the movie when there are going to be more movies with him in them, but we digress. How it all plays out is anyone’s guess at this point, but fans are on board with the supervillain coming back as The Beyonder.

More than one fan is suggesting the theory, and Reddit isn’t the only place where it’s being discussed. On Twitter, fans propose that the idea isn’t entirely without merit.

As the theory picks up steam, the creative juices are flowing in the minds of the fans as to how awesome of a storyline it would be. However, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has an entirely different thing to say on the matter. As a matter of fact, the show already has its own The Beyonder, voiced by the executive producer himself, Laurence Fishburne.

Fans of the show now have The Beyonder to look forward to in the cartoon, and it’s a role that could possibly follow Lunella into live-action.

Based on the original 1978 duo Moon-Boy and his companion Devil Dinosaur, Moon Girl first appeared in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1 in Nov. 2015; comic books Laurence Fishburne himself even enjoyed reading. The Beyonder was just introduced to the cartoon, but the character has been a part of Marvel since appearing in Secret Wars #1 in 1984.

With Avengers: Secret Wars already in the making as part of the MCU’s Phase Six, who The Beyonder will be, or if he’ll join the MCU at all, could be highly problematic if Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur beat Marvel to the punch. There can’t be two The Beyonders running wild, kidnapping superheroes, and sending them to alternative universes. The whole world would implode.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.