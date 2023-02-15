Is ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ part of the MCU?

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is a new animated series based on Marvel’s comic book series, and although it’s not directly connected to the main MCU, there’s reason to believe that it could be.

Lunella Lafayette is a 13-year-old super-genius who decides to become a superhero to protect her community in Lower East Side New York. After she uses an invention designed by her idol and missing scientist nicknamed “Moon Girl,” she accidentally creates a portal that transports Devil Dinosaur to her world and they quickly form a bond. Lunella takes the name Moon Girl and uses Devil Dinosaur to help her along in her superhero quest.

In the first episode of the series, “Moon Girl Landing,” the Avengers are referenced when Lunella’s family is discussing how to save the city after their skating rink almost gets robbed during a blackout. Lunella says that someone should call the Avengers and her grandma Mimi states that the team has bigger fish to fry and questions if they even go below 14th street. At the very least, a version of the Avengers exists on the same Earth as Moon Girl.

There’s another MCU connection through the voice work. Eight Marvel actors will lend their vocal talents to the series including, Laurence Fishburne, Alfre Woodard, Fred Tatasciore, May Calamawy, and more. This close relationship between Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and the MCU opens the door for some synergistic stories. When Doctor Strange and America Chavez were thrown through various worlds in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness one of them was an animated universe, so a crossover isn’t unheard of.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur could possibly have a connection to Avengers: Secret Wars. Fishburne will voice the Beyonder in the series. He’s an all-powerful being who was once an entire universe then discovered the main Marvel Universe and attempted to learn from them. The Beyonder was the cause of the first Secret Wars in the comics; he gathered together a collection of heroes and villains and pitted them against one another, and depending on where the movie goes with the story, Beyonder could be involved.

In an interview with Deadline, showrunner and executive producer Steven Loter spoke about Marvel President Kevin Feige’s impact on the show. He said that Feige suggested the Beyonder himself, believing him to be a perfect foil for Lunella. Beyonder is very possibly the most powerful being in the entire Marvel Universe, and he could be treated like a Nexus being, a singular entity who exists throughout the multiverse. Since the Beyonder is beyond all of these realities, the one appearing in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur could be the same one potentially appearing in Secret Wars.