Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ drops out of top three movies on Disney Plus

Over a month after it made its way onto the platform, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has finally dropped out of the top three most popular movies on Disney Plus.

As part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations, the Simu Liu vehicle was made available on the Mouse House’s streaming service three months after its theatrical debut. It immediately proved to be a huge hit with subscribers and has remained so ever since. But, as we near Christmas, a couple of classic festive films and a recent original movie have just beaten it back into fourth place.

According to the latest stats from Flix Patrol, Shang-Chi has slipped from the third position on the D+ chart to fourth after this month’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated reboot has climbed up into second place. That means it’s bumped Home Alone 2: Lost in New York into second. The original — and arguably still the best — Home Alone continues to remain victorious as the number one most viewed title on the site in the United States, however.

Home Sweet Home Alone launched on the same day as Shang-Chi, but Disney’s revival of the legendary holiday franchise has failed to find the same streaming staying power of both Shang-Chi and the first two Home Alones. Instead, it seems no matter how many times they’ve seen them, folks can’t get enough of Macaulay Culkin terrorizing Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, and the first two movies in the franchise have been dominating the platform for a couple of months now.

When it comes to rebooting a former 20th Century Fox property, Diary of a Wimpy Kid has been more successful. The fifth film in the movie series is based on the books by Jeff Kinney, but the first that is not live-action, the new film once again adapts the first novel. Following its popularity on Disney Plus, the studio has already begun work on an animated adaptation of the second book, Roderick Rules.

Likewise, Marvel recently announced Shang-Chi 2 is on the way.