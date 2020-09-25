M.A.S.K. Will Reportedly Appear In Transformers/G.I. Joe Crossover Movie

Despite the toy company’s best efforts, the Hasbro Cinematic Universe isn’t a thing. The Transformers franchise may have earned billions of dollars at the box office even though reviews got worse with each installment bar Bumblebee, but the rest of the movies based on their properties haven’t fared quite as well.

The two G.I. Joe films did solid if unspectacular business and received a lukewarm reception from both audiences and critics, while the proposed third entry remains stuck in development hell, although awkwardly-titled spinoff G.I. Joe Origins: Snake Eyes is set to arrive next year in an effort to rehabilitate the brand. Meanwhile, most people have probably forgotten that $200 million dud Battleship even existed, despite director Peter Berg doing his best Michael Bay impression with the tedious blockbuster sci-fi.

Having recently acquired the lucrative Power Rangers property, you can bet that Hasbro are going to keep trying to build a shared universe until they successfully pull it off, and the latest report claims that the Mobile Armored Strike Kommand, better known as M.A.S.K., are set to make their live-action debut in the proposed crossover between the Joes and Transformers.

The G.I. Joe/Transformers movie has been rumored to be in the works for years now, as Paramount seek to combine two of their biggest properties into one mega franchise. And this week, insider Mikey Sutton has indicated that M.A.S.K. are also going to be thrown into the mix, in what would be epic wish fulfillment to fans of all three brands, but most likely a confusing mess for those unfamiliar with the intertwined history between the giant alien robots, elite military unit and special taskforce with a preference for armored vehicles.