‘Masterpiece’: First reactions to Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ rave over the ‘most perfect musical adaptation to ever exist’

Wicked doesn’t release in theaters until Friday, but it’s already getting a ton of hype thanks to dozens of early raving reviews from critics.

Ariana Grande stars as Glinda the Good Witch in the Jon M. Chu adaptation of the hit Broadway musical alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, also known as the wicked witch of the west.

The movie has a nearly perfect 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 1,000 viewers watching it as an early release. According to the movie critic site, all the early reviews are almost “unanimously glowing.”

On Nov. 17, Rotten Tomatoes critic Peter Gray, said on X, “Wicked (Part One) is an absolute treat! Cynthia Erivo’s stunning emotional depth and Ariana Grande’s award-worthy brilliance shine.”

Variety’s Jazz Tangcay also raved about the film on X, writing, ‘The world is not ready for how great Wicked is. Jon M. Chu, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Grande have gifted us a musical masterpiece that is much more than we could have ever expected,”

“Masterpiece”

Katcy Stephen, also with Variety, called the film a “masterpiece,” adding that Ariana Grande makes Glinda truly “sparkle.”

“She milks every moment with gusto, humor and hair flips. Jon M. Chu added so much new life to the story that I can see why it needed to be 2 parts! Well worth the 20-year wait,” said Stephen.

Lauren Veneziani of WBAL-TV called the film “One of the most perfect musical adaptions to ever exist” on X.

Judy Garland’s daughter, Lorna Luft, 71, has even given it an early review. You may recall that her mom, Judy, played Dorothy in the classic movie The Wizard of Oz 85 years ago.

“This movie is astounding! It’s epic, brilliant, touching and honest. It is breathtaking to look at,” Luft wrote on Instagram last week. “The sets, costumes, makeup, performances, choreography, and the entire scope of the movie, is everything I wanted it to be. I told the genius Director Jon Chu, that he had picked up the torch, the broom, and the wand, and carried it forward; and thanked him, for adding to the family.”

Wicked is based on the best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire, which tells the backstory of the witches of Oz. It’s a prequel to the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz.

It’s a two-part film, with part 1 releasing on Nov. 22, in theaters. Part 2 will be released in November 2025.

Wicked on tour

While the movie looks like it’s off to a hot start, the on-stage musical version is also continuing.

Here’s everything you need to know to buy tickets to the 2025 North American tour of Wicked.

Tickets for the North American tour are available on StubHub. Here is a list of upcoming cities.

Nov 6 to Dec. 1, 2024: Seattle, WA

Dec 4 – Feb 2, 2025: Los Angeles, CA

Feb 5, 2025 – Mar 2, 2025: San Diego, CA

Mar 4, 2025 – Mar 30, 2025: Tempe, AZ

Apr 2, 2025 – Apr 13, 2025: Boise, ID

Apr 16, 2025 – May 25, 2025: Salt Lake City, UT

May 28, 2025 – Jun 15, 2025: Tulsa, OK

Jun 18, 2025 – July 6, 2025: Indianapolis, IN

Jul 9, 2025 – Jul 27, 2025: Madison, WI

Jul 30, 2025 – Aug 17, 2025: Milwaukee, WI

Aug 20, 2025 – Aug 31, 2025: Peoria, IL

Sep 24, 2025 – Oct 26, 2025: Charlotte, NC

