The Matrix 4 Reportedly Takes Place 60 Years After Revolutions

The Matrix 4 is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies coming this year, even though we hardly know anything about it. It’s due out this December, just over six months away, but we’ve still yet to receive a teaser trailer or any kind of glimpse at the film. Warner Bros. and director Lana Wachowski – who’s steering the ship solo this time, without sister Lilly – are deliberately keeping their cards close to their chests with this one.

That said, a new report may just reveal a bunch of fascinating fresh plot details for the reboot. Giant Freakin Robot has potentially unveiled what the set-up for the next chapter in the sci-fi saga is, including when exactly in the timeline it is set. It’s been less than 20 years for us since The Matrix Revolutions, but according to this plot leak, it’ll be much longer than that in-universe. GFR claims that The Matrix 4 will take place 60 years after the events of the original trilogy.

The movie will pick up the dangling plot threads of Revolutions, with the Matrix rebooted and humanity and the machines no longer at war. We’re told that Zion no longer exists and some machines have even allied with the humans. The biggest change, and one we sort of expected due to the lack of Laurence Fishburne’s involvement, is that Morpheus is apparently dead by this point. The new human leader is Niobe, once again played by Jada Pinkett Smith but with make-up/CGI used to make her appear much older.

Keanu Reeves’ Neo has been revived, although GFR is not able to say how. He will re-enter the Matrix and track down Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who is living a normal life in the simulation as Tiffany, with a husband and kids. Neo will fill much the same role Morpheus once did for him, however, and will tell her the truth about her life. Neil Patrick Harris is portraying the Analyst, a proxy for the Architect.

The Matrix 4 is still untitled, though it’s rumored to be called The Matrix Resurrections, and is on course to hit theaters on December 22nd.