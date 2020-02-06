With his status as the internet’s favorite actor firmly secured after a standout 2019 that saw him feature in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Toy Story 4, Between Two Ferns: The Movie and Always Be My Maybe, as well as his continued reputation as one of Hollywood’s all-round good guys, the recent resurgence of Keanu Reeves looks set to continue well into 2020 and beyond.

In fact, May 21st of next year has already been declared by fans as ‘Keanu Reeves Day’, namely due to the fact that both John Wick: Chapter 4 and the long-awaited fourth installment of The Matrix franchise are set to hit theaters on the same day. While we can gather that the next Wick adventure will continue expanding the series’ unique mythology and expertly-choreographed action sequences, The Matrix 4 still remains a complete mystery at this point.

The movie comes 18 years after the original trilogy concluded in fairly disappointing fashion, considering the first film was one of the most groundbreaking and influential blockbusters ever made, and also marks the first time that one of the Wachowski siblings has written or directed a feature on their own, with Lana the only one behind the camera here.

Quite how the story will revisit the world remains to be seen, especially considering that the three-movie arc seemed to reach a definitive conclusion at the end of Revolutions back in 2003, but the first set videos from The Matrix 4 have been revealed today, which you can check out below.

Obviously, there isn’t a lot we can gather from the footage here, but it seems interesting that Neo’s outfit and overall look is a lot more casual than we’re used to seeing, given the franchise’s established black leather and sunglasses aesthetic. How the legacy characters convincingly manage to return given previous events could potentially make or break The Matrix 4‘s chances of success though, and the project still has a long way to go to convince audiences that it isn’t just the latest in a long line of long-dormant franchises to be brought back in order to cash in on name recognition in order to make a quick buck.