Matt Reeves reiterates that ‘The Batman’ is still coming soon

Just when we were starting to think the release date domino effect caused by the pandemic was over at long last, along comes Omicron to throw a spanner in the works.

In the very recent past, we’ve seen Sony delay Morbius yet again, while Lionsgate pushed John Wick: Chapter 4 all the way back to March 2023, with Paramount getting in on the action by denying audiences Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 for even longer, along with A Quiet Place Part III.

Throughout it all, Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. have remained steadfast in being committed to The Batman‘s March 4 bow, which is now less than six weeks away. Taking to social media, the filmmaker reiterated that we’ll be seeing Robert Pattinson’s debut under the cape and cowl exactly when we’re supposed to, and no later.

New image from 'The Batman' reveals our favorite Gotham power couple

That’s encouraging news, because a lot of fans were starting to feel anxious after the latest wide-ranging setbacks to strike the theatrical industry. Spider-Man: No Way Home becoming the eighth highest-grossing movie in history has shown that COVID isn’t going to prevent audiences from flocking to their local multiplex in huge numbers to check out the latest hotly-anticipated superhero blockbuster, which is surely one of the reasons why The Batman has yet to blink.