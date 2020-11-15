Matt Reeves Reportedly Giving His Batman A No Kill Rule

As a troubled billionaire that uses his vast wealth and resources to fund a vigilante lifestyle where he spends his evenings dressed in a giant bat costume and beating the criminal underworld of Gotham City to a pulp with his bare hands, Batman isn’t quite as beholden to the established rules and etiquette of society as the rest of us. However, the Dark Knight largely tends to operate exclusively using non-lethal force, although he’s been known to break that rule several times in the past.

Zack Snyder’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice came under fire for having Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader decimate countless henchmen in explosive fashion, and while the filmmaker was adamant that there were no fatalities, it seems hard to imagine anyone walking away unscathed from being blown to smithereens, even with the heightened sense of reality found in the superhero genre.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson’s rebooted take on the character demonstrated that he’s more than handy with his fists in the first trailer for The Batman, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would be suiting up in The Flash weeks before it was officially announced – that Matt Reeves is rigidly adhering to the rule that his version of the character doesn’t kill anyone.

According to our intel, the Planet of the Apes filmmaker isn’t planning on having his Bruce Wayne be directly involved in the death of anybody at any point during his planned trilogy, with the focus being on establishing the world of The Batman as one that closer reflects and embraces the core values of the character better than some of the previous big screen outings. We suppose that things can always change as the project continues to develop, but for now, Pattinson’s Dark Knight will not be killing anyone.