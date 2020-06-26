Matthew Lillard Sounds Like He’s Interested In Playing Donald Trump

Twitter can be an interesting place, especially when actors begin engaging with their fans regarding memes and casting wish lists. That’s exactly what happened with Matthew Lillard this week when someone tweeted a picture of him next to a picture of President Donald Trump, as the resemblance is admittedly uncanny.

It’s led to a very vocal group of people to beg him to consider auditioning for the role should one ever present itself, and the actor initially indicated that he’d be interested. He’s since stated though that he was simply trolling himself alongside his fans, but those in favor of the casting choice seem extremely passionate about it nevertheless.

Of course, there aren’t currently any announced biopics of that sort about Trump, but it’s not hard to imagine them being in the cards considering the divisive and earth-shattering effect his presidency has had on the country and the rest of the world. As of now, Trump is trailing behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden in national polls leading up to the 2020 election, resulting in a large majority of the country to believe Trump may face a one-term stay in the Oval Office. Since it’s more likely we’ll see biopics about his controversial administration after his time in the White House is over, a loss in 2020 could be the catalyst for those projects to begin ramping up.

This is the meanest thing the internet has EVER said to ANYONE, ever. And I’m available. https://t.co/owsWi8FTbu — matthew lillard (@MatthewLillard) June 24, 2020

My most popular tweet…is me trolling me. That’ll teach me. https://t.co/wcs8zpML73 — matthew lillard (@MatthewLillard) June 24, 2020

While Matthew Lillard has made a name for himself in some extraordinarily popular films, he’s probably best known for his roles as Billy in Scream (which is now getting a reboot, by the way) and Shaggy in the live action Scooby-Doo flicks. But one thing he probably never counted on was the potential to play the 45th President of the United States. Still, maybe he can grace us with his version of Trump someday, as we certainly wouldn’t be opposed to seeing it happen.