Matthew Vaughn says he might not direct ‘Kingsman 3’

Even though Matthew Vaughn has outlined ambitious plans to have the Kingsman universe span multiple film and television projects, set on several continents across a handful of distinct time periods covering sequels and prequels, nobody really seemed to entertain the idea that he wouldn’t direct the entire thing himself.

After all, the wielded the megaphone on Kingsman, sequel The Golden Circle, prequel The King’s Man, and he’s even admitted that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Loki inspired him to plow forward on an episodic adventure. Throughout it all, no other director’s name has ever been mentioned.

However, with The King’s Man now in theaters and Taron Egerton’s third outing as Eggsy pegged to begin production late next year, Vaughn cast a modicum of doubt on his presence in the director’s chair in an interview with The Wrap.

“I haven’t decided. Are you asking me whether I want to direct right now when I’m just finishing Argyle off, literally today, as well … Not the time to ask someone whether they want to direct or not. At the moment, I don’t know. I mean, yeah. Give me a couple of months. Maybe.”

As far as we know, the third installment in the main Kingsman series will draw the story of Eggsy and Colin Firth’s Harry Hart to a close, and then there’s no limits on where the saga could go. After that, we could see more from the Statesman organization, Vaughn’s fanciful notions of prequels set in various decades, or whatever else the mad scientist with his hands on the wheel comes up with next.