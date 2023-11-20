‘May December’ release date on Netflix, confirmed

This drama with awards season buzz is arriving on Netflix very soon.

Two years after it was first announced, May December is poised to release on Netflix.

The drama film stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in a story loosely based on the life of sex offender Mary Kay Letourneau. In 1997 the California teacher entered into a sexual relationship with her 12-year-old student. She eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of felony second-degree rape of a child and served a total of six years in prison.

Her controversial life is the inspiration for Netflix’s upcoming drama, which follows the two halves of a problematic relationship twenty years after it started. Moore stars as the elder half of the pairing, alongside Riverdale‘s Charles Melton, who plays her young husband.

The film is already popular among viewers, collecting a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94 percent. It’s certified “fresh” on the site, where it earned praise for its “unsettling” approach to storytelling, and its intriguing method of delivering its “unbalancing and provocative” story.

May December made its theatrical debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, premiering on May 20 to a captivated audience. It also graced the 2023 New York Film Festival as the “Opening Night Film” on Sept. 29, once again earning high praise from viewers.

That praise is only set to grow once the film arrives on Netflix, and welcomes a much larger viewer base into its story. The gripping and complex story is set to hit the streamer on Dec. 1, 2023, just in time for audiences to enjoy it with that extra holiday free time.