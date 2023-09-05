Netflix drums up huge buzz for the movie it paid $11 million to distribute by making its first trailer region-locked

It's truly Very Poor News that it can't be watched by everybody everywhere.

Netflix sure has a strange way of deciding how to spend its money, whether it’s forking out $20 million to acquire the rights to a scintillating erotic drama or handing out a season 2 renewal for a show that the company’s own data proved wasn’t all that much of a success, but the marketing campaign for May/December has gotten off to a less than stellar start for unfortunate reasons.

Having stumped up $11 million to land the rights to Todd Haynes’ upcoming drama, presumably to position it as one of the prime candidates for an awards season push, the first trailer has been released with the curious decision to make it region-locked, meaning that not everybody is able to dive in and discover why Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore’s latest outing is viewed as such a worthwhile investment.

It did score rave reviews on the festival circuit earlier this year, and Haynes is known for knocking out a string of acclaimed features that tend to at the very least flirt with awards season glory, but it’s still bizarre that the platform’s own YouTube channel has opted to restrict the promo’s visibility.

Either way, a pair of knockout performances are nigh-on guaranteed with Portman playing an actress who moves in with Moore’s fading star and her spouse for the purpose of researching and getting into character ahead of the former playing the latter in a biopic.

Of course, it would be more beneficial were certain territories not omitted from getting to see the May/December trailer, but we’re not here to tell Netflix how to do its job.