Everything to know about ‘The Strangers: Chapter 2’

Prequels to fan-favorite franchises have all been the rage in recent years. But the prequel to The Strangers is something quite different from the norm.

The original 2008 film starring Liv Tyler capitalizes on the classic fear of home invasion. Marketing as based on a true story, The Strangers was inspired by Bryan Bertino’s recollection of a series of burglaries in his youth. The rest is a terrifying romp that is pure fiction. Young couple Kristen (Tyler) and James (Scott Speedman) adjourn to their vacation home only to find that they are the targets of a terrifying crime. After a knock on the door at four in the morning asking for someone who isn’t there, the couple is terrorized by masked intruders.

Almost two decades after the original, Babydoll, the Man in the Mask, and the Pin-Up Girl reprise their roles in The Strangers: Part 1, which takes place before the events of the film. Once again, a young couple arrives at a temporary residence to find themselves face-to-face with the masked murderers. Riverdale’s own Madelaine Petsch plays Maya, one half of the duo who sets up the second chapter of the prequel series.

Release window of The Strangers: Chapter 2

The Strangers prequels are an ambitious endeavor not just because it takes up the mantle of a beloved horror film, but because of how many chapters are planned. Chapter 1 is just the first of three that were all filmed in succession over the course of 52 days. Veteran director Renny Harlin told The Hollywood Reporter that he wasn’t concerned over the scope of the films.

“Nothing is too ambitious for me. If it had been a straight remake or sequel, I would’ve definitely passed because, at this point of my life, I wouldn’t touch a classic like the original The Strangers. But the idea of doing this four-and-a-half hour epic and splitting it into three chapters was a very unique opportunity to really have the time to explore the psychology of the victims and the perpetrators as well. So I thought I’d regret it for the rest of my life if I didn’t jump into this.”

The newest chapter will reportedly follow Maya after escaping the trauma of The Strangers’ attack. So far, no one else has been confirmed for The Strangers Chapter 2. Harlin elaborated on the plot for the future installment and Maya’s continued conflict with iconic villains.

“We see that she survives, and just when she thinks she’s going to be okay, things get worse, because the Strangers just won’t give up. So chapters two and three go in completely different directions than the first chapter, and they become more epic.”

The movies will cover 5 continuous days in Maya’s life as she encounters the macabre characters. While Chapter 1 seemed like a reimagining of the 2008 film, the next chapter will change significantly from the concept as Maya continues to run. So far there is no solid release date for Chapter 2, but as it was filmed in succession with the first movie, it could release as soon as the end of 2024 or early 2025.

