Nicolas Cage’s ‘Longlegs’ release date, plot, cast, and more

Nicolas Cage will keep his horror streak going with Longlegs, a disturbing psychological thriller in which the star plays a terrifying serial killer.

Osgood Perkins, the filmmaker behind Longlegs, is renowned for crafting eerie and atmospheric horror films. His previous works, such as The Blackcoat’s Daughter and Gretel & Hansel, have been praised for their unique storytelling and chilling visuals. Longlegs continues Perkins’ exploration of psychological horror, this time with the added star power of Cage, who also serves as a producer on the film.

Cage has become a prominent figure in the horror genre, especially in recent years. His unique acting style and willingness to take on unconventional roles have made him a favorite among genre fans, thanks to movies such as Mandy, Color Out of Space, Mom and Dad, and Willy’s Wonderland. In 2023, Cage even scored the role of Dracula in Universal’s humorous big-budget take on the vampire: Renfield. Horror has become so crucial for Cage’s career that Longlengs is his second spooky flick to hit theaters in 2024, after the post-apocalyptic Arcadian.

What’s the plot of Longlegs?

Longlegs follows FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) as she is assigned to an unsolved case involving an elusive serial killer. As Harker delves deeper into the investigation, she uncovers evidence of occult practices and realizes she has a personal connection to the killer. The film promises a complex narrative filled with unexpected twists and a race against time to prevent another family from falling victim to the creepy killer.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for Longlegs, and it has already generated significant buzz. The official trailer, released by NEON, offers a gripping glimpse into the film’s dark and unsettling atmosphere. It showcases Nicolas Cage’s chilling performance as the serial killer and hints at the seemingly supernatural elements that play a crucial role in the story.

Longlegs is set to be released nationwide on July 12, 2024. There’s still no information about when Longlegs will be available on streaming, digital, or disc. So, it’s better to watch it in theaters as soon as possible.

Who’s in the cast?

Longlegs‘ impressive cast is headlined by Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe. Monroe, like Cage, is no stranger to horror, having previously appeared in It Follows and The Guest. Longlegs also counts the talents of Alicia Witt (Urban Legend, The Walking Dead) and Blair Underwood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., L.A. Law).

