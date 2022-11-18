M’baku gets help with his m’boogers in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda’ BTS video

As the saying goes, “you can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose, but you can’t pick your friends’ noses,” but that old saw apparently doesn’t apply to Michaela Coel and Winston Duke. Duke has posted some Black Panther: Wakanda Forever behind-the-scenes footage featuring himself and Coel, who portrays the warrior Anneke in the movie. The pair were decked out in their all-white Wakandan funerary outfits, and perhaps they were trying to break the mood when things got a little gross.

Although Duke cheekily captioned the Tweeted video “Making movies is very serious business!” what happens is seriously not serious at all. Coel has inserted her fingertip deep enough into Duke’s nose to wiggle it. Things take an ickier turn when she appears to try and stick her finger into his mouth causing Duke’s eyes to grow wide and his lips to purse. Duke tries to return the favor later in the video, eliciting peals of laughter from his co-star.

Duke’s humor no doubt lent some of the shoots brighter moments, an impressive feat given that the death of their Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman seemed to affect nearly every member of the cast and crew. The bit of backstage levity, especially on a day that they were shooting one of the film’s two major funeral scenes. It seems that Duke holds that in common with his character of M’Baku, whose confrontational tell-it-like-it-is style provides the film with many of its best moments of comic relief. Indeed, Duke improvised one of the character’s funniest lines.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently in theaters.