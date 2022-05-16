MCU Enthusiasts Defend the Franchise’s ‘Most Hated’ Movies

Sometimes, it's infinitely better if we all just agree to disagree.

What is the worst movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, that’s entirely dependent on personal preference, especially when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has given audiences 28 installments to choose from.

If we’re basing it on Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic, and CinemaScore ratings, then Eternals comes bottom of the pile. However, if we’re judging by the user rating on the aggregation site, then it’s Captain Marvel. Thor: The Dark World, Iron Man 2, and The Incredible Hulk regularly come up in the conversation, too, as does Robert Downey Jr.’s third and final solo outing as Tony Stark.

However, a tweet listing two of the aforementioned titles has gone massively viral and sparked a huge debate among the MCU fandom on Twitter, with the added caveat of Spider-Man: Far From Home being lumped in among the weakest of the long-running superhero saga’s output.

They may have some flaws, but these are the most overhated MCU movies. pic.twitter.com/uilXWNocIE — Jayden (@drsoap8) May 15, 2022

Whoever hates Iron Man 3 I'm throwing hands https://t.co/Pqfcq5vvPk — Josh the Dane (@JoshBigLebowski) May 15, 2022

far from home and iron man 3 aren't even bad movies y'all are just haters https://t.co/wrDYRcaNbe — ⁹ (@DESIPARKERS) May 15, 2022

Iron Man 3 absolutely dumps on the other two. Putting it next to The Incredible Hulk and Far From Home is a disgrace. https://t.co/kLkVsOJFpm — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭 (@ClunkSpider) May 15, 2022

Iron man 3 absolutely does not deserve any trash talk https://t.co/3DCfNm9xlO — DustyDaddy (@Dusty_Daddy_) May 15, 2022

i wish recent mcu movies were as good as iron man 3 https://t.co/l88o2Y9WU0 — L (@lizard_succc) May 15, 2022

Iron Man 3 and Spider-Man Far From Home got a billion at the box office along with positive reception from critics and movie goers. https://t.co/cYuKII0Qds — Niklander The Lethal Protector Enthusiast (@niklander2) May 15, 2022

Iron Man 3 is the GOAT if you have a shitty dad. https://t.co/DpneuddXD2 — freppo (@FraugLCoolman) May 15, 2022

iron man 3 is one of the best marvel films ever made and i will fist fight every single human being who disagrees with me. https://t.co/wiiIFdF5WH — jinx (@realjinxykat) May 15, 2022

It’s interesting that Eternals doesn’t even factor into the initial post defending the MCU’s “overhated” entries, when three major methods of gauging critical and crowd opinion have determined the intergalactic epic to be the nadir.

Then again, it took Marvel Studios close to a decade before it could even reconcile with the fact The Incredible Hulk existed, with the late William Hurt’s return in Captain America: Civil War marking the first time in eight years Edward Norton’s canonical one-and-done blockbuster was acknowledged by anyone other than Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner.

It’s a constantly-evolving debate, then, one to which we’re more than likely never getting a definitive answer.