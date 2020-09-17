Here’s How Harry Styles Could Look As Thanos’ Brother In The MCU

The rumors that Harry Styles had filmed a secret role in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster may have been wide of the mark, or just a blatant attempt to rile up his fans, but there’s still been speculation that he could end up joining the franchise in the future as he looks to segue into the acting business.

Admittedly, there isn’t a lot of evidence to judge his capabilities as an actor, but he did a solid job in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and has replaced Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming thriller Don’t Worry, Darling. If you’re inheriting a role from one of the most dedicated and committed names in the business that previous collaborators have touted as the finest talent of their generation, then there definitely must be something there.

And while imagining a member of One Direction as the brother of the MCU’s most notorious villain might seem like a wild stretch of the imagination, BossLogic has nonetheless created new art that sees the 26 year-old as comic book character and sibling of Thanos Starfox, which you can check out below.

Despite his family ties, Starfox is a much more heroic character than Thanos, and also happens to be a member of the Eternals, who will make their big screen debut early next year in Chloe Zhao’s cosmic adventure. Also known as Eros of Titan, Starfox has shown up pretty much everywhere in the Marvel Comics universe, even joining the Avengers at one stage and forming his own offshoot of the Guardians of the Galaxy known as the Dark Guardians. Whether Harry Styles ends up playing him or not, you can bet that Starfox has at least been discussed as a name that could potentially join the MCU’s intergalactic lineup in the future.