Awesome MCU Fan Poster Imagines A Young Thanos Prequel Movie

We waited around for years for Thanos to make his mark on the MCU and the Mad Titan finally got his chance in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Thankfully, he lived up to the hype, too, and Josh Brolin’s cosmic tyrant has gone down as one of the best movie villains of the decade. With his death in Endgame – twice over, in fact – you might think we’ve seen the last of Thanos in the franchise. But hey, anything’s possible in the Marvel universe.

This cool fan poster, for instance, pitches a Thanos prequel movie which would explore his early days, with the Black Order by his side. Artist ArtBasementOfficial shared their work on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit this weekend and it features the Titan along with his loyal minions Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Cull Obsidian and Corvus Glaive, as well as Ronan the Accuser, who was an underling of the big bad in Guardians of the Galaxy.

As the artist explains in the comments, they didn’t include Thanos’ adoptive daughters Nebula and Gamora on the poster as they imagine this would follow a younger version of the character, from before he took them both under his wing. Presumably such a film would focus on the early days of his quest for the Infinity Stones and could explain how he got hold of the Mind Stone in the first place, which he lent to Loki in The Avengers.

Of course, this is just wishful thinking at this stage as there’s no official word on Thanos coming back in Phase 4 as yet. He could slot into The Eternals pretty well, seeing as he’s a Deviant by nature, but as far as we know he’s not set to appear in it. Maybe there could be room for him in a sequel, though. Alternatively, Marvel has yet to pull a Joker and give a villain their own movie, so maybe it would be smart to start with someone already familiar to audiences like Thanos?