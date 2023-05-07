MCU fandom wonders if ‘Blade’ is even worth the hassle after latest shutdown

The WGA can put a lockdown on Hollywood like nobody’s business and of course, it’s all about the money. Believe it or not, it’s a righteous strike because writers don’t get paid nearly enough for being the backbone of the industry. This is what has fans worried about Blade and whether or not, with all of the trouble it has faced along the way, the film should even continue.

With an official trailer already out teasing fans, it looks like filming could easily be complete. The entire story—written by Gene Colan, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, and Nic Pizzolatto and directed by Yann Demange — seems to have a beginning, a middle, and an end. Mahersala Ali as Blade already has his famous quotes cut while Mia Goth, Delroy Lindo, and Aaron Pierre seem to have already played their parts. All it needs until its release in 2024 is edited and for the industry to come to some sort of viable agreement the writers can appreciate.

However, this isn’t the first obstacle Blade has had to surpass on its way to becoming part of the MCU. Now that the writers’ strike has put the film on ice, fans are chiming in to debate the film’s future.

Who is in a rush? Why wouldn’t they finish it if they’re that far into production?

Other than some schedule readjustments, Disney really doesn’t care when the film comes out. If a writer’s strike is going to delay things, so be it. That’s all a part of doing business and making all the moving parts happy.

It’s not like this is the industry’s first rodeo. If it were a small studio, then possibly a movie would be hurt by the strike. The thing is that Disney is no small studio, nor is Marvel.

How many problems has the production of Blade really faced though? Has it been an overwhelming amount of setbacks or a normal amount that a studio is prepared to handle?

Ali might have pitched it with his influence in the industry, but if he walks, Marvel can easily recast him. There is no shortage of talent gnawing at the bit for an opportunity to play such an iconic role in the MCU.

The writer’s strike will affect quite a few things depending on how long it lasts. And fans don’t like when their movies or shows get thrown off schedule. However, it’s not like they haven’t been through this before when production was halted in the writer’s strike of 2007-2008 and then production was halted again in 2020 when the world was put on lockdown. The general consensus is Blade will survive, but its release date might be pushed back a bit.