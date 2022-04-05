Where is the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer? Marvel fans are taking to social media to ask just that after Chris Hemsworth shared a photo of himself, Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and director Taika Waititi on his Instagram.

The Thor trio has apparently kicked off the press tour for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment before a trailer has even been released. With Hemsworth teasing that the “film’s gonna be wild” and advising fans to “get ready,” the expectation for the movie’s first images seems to be at an all-time high.

Following the post, #ThorLoveAndThunder instantly trended on Twitter, leading some to believe the trailer had actually dropped. But the disappointment only resulted in even more traffic, with users sharing their frustration alongside the usual dose of memes. Some fans went as far as theorizing whether Hemsworth, Waititi and Thompson’s hand gestures in the picture could be a code for the trailer release date.

Honestly, I thought this was stupid until I realized how unusual it is to lift 2 index fingers to pose for a picture. Let’s hope April 11th, 2022 for a #ThorLoveAndThunder trailer. 😂🤨👀🌩 pic.twitter.com/B1nmGlvVZ1 — The Alfonso Nation 🇺🇦 (@AlfonsoNation) April 5, 2022

After the pandemic forced Marvel Studios to delay production and release, the fourth Thor movie was eventually given a July 8 release date. And, although production wrapped long ago, one explanation as to why the trailer has yet to drop is the reported reshoots carried out just last month. Christian Bale, who will be playing villain Gorr in the film, was apparently the focus of these newly filmed scenes, which took place at a California beach.

Me running out of Marvel Studios HQ with the #ThorLoveAndThunder trailer on my laptop: pic.twitter.com/GVU8lO3MSg — MT (@MasterTainment) April 4, 2022

With less than 100 days until Thor: Love and Thunder hits the big screen in the U.S., the lack of promotional material is leaving fans worried about another possible postponement. But fear not — Hemsworth’s Instagram post about the start of the press tour only indicates that everything seems to be developing according to schedule, which means the trailer should be coming any day now.