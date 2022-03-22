‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ reshoots still ongoing with Christian Bale

Most people assumed that Taika Waititi was simply being his mischievous self when he claimed Thor: Love and Thunder was nowhere near being finished, despite the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel coming to theaters on July 8.

Fans have already started to grow impatient waiting for a trailer, and while a lot of them expected it to come attached with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (similar to how the first teaser for Sam Raimi’s reality-bending epic played at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home), the recent Avatar 2 speculation may have put paid to that notion.

Speaking of Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch recently confirmed that reshoots were still ongoing just weeks before his second solo outing hits the big screen, and Love and Thunder looks to be in the same boat. As reported by journalist and podcaster Jeff Sneider, Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher had descended upon Manhattan Beach for additional photography.

That would make Chris Hemsworth’s fourth adventure as the Odinson the second Marvel Cinematic Universe project in quick succession to cut it very fine between picture lock and premiere, but it’s not as if the all-conquering franchise has ever given its millions of supporters many reasons to be concerned about the quality of a film or television title.

Some footage or even an official image surely can’t be too far away, though, even if it sounds like Thor: Love and Thunder isn’t quite 100% completed with less than four months to go until it soars into theaters everywhere.