Taika Waititi says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is nowhere near finished

Exactly four months from tomorrow, Taika Waititi’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters, although you wouldn’t have been able to tell given the complete radio silence that still surrounds the project.

We haven’t seen so much as an official image from Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo outing yet, never mind any footage, although there’s plenty of reasons to expect that to change as we edge closer to the May 6 debut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After all, if Marvel attached the first teaser trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo outing to Spider-Man: No Way Home, then it’s not unreasonable to expect the same thing to happen with Love and Thunder. Either way, Waititi isn’t in the mood for divulging any secrets or concrete details, with the Academy Award winner claiming that he’s nowhere near the finish line.

Speaking to Variety at the Independent Spirit Awards red carpet, the brains behind Ragnarok revealed that he might even be tinkering with the final cut until the day before release.

“It’s still not finished. It comes out in July, so probably the end of June. Probably like a day before the premiere. That’s how we do it.”

While that sounds like an exaggeration on the surface, let’s not forget that the No Way Home effects team admitted they were still working on Tom Holland’s multiversal spectacular in January, weeks after it had premiered. Based on what we do know, though, Love and Thunder has the potential to be one of the MCU’s best yet.

Ragnarok is held in very high regard by fans, and with arguably the franchise’s most stacked ensemble cast this side of Avengers: Endgame, we can expect plenty more cosmic shenanigans when the Asgardians return to our screens.