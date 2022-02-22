Peter Dinklage teases MCU return in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Even though Spider-Man: No Way Home roped in a cavalcade of multiversal guest stars spanning three generations of web-slinging storytelling, Thor: Love and Thunder still features arguably the most stacked roster to have graced a single Marvel Cinematic Universe project since Avengers: Endgame, and another big name just teased their involvement.

Taika Waititi’s upcoming intergalactic epic boasts Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Liam Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and Melissa McCarthy already, but Peter Dinklage could be set to reprise his role as Infinity War‘s Eitri.

Speaking to Empire, the four-time Primetime Emmy winner wouldn’t confirm or deny anything as tends to be the case with any star to have appeared in the MCU at some stage, but he did heavily hint that we should expect to see him back on our screens this summer.

“Well, there’s another Thor movie there, isn’t there? Coming out that Taika’s directed. But, I didn’t say anything. I didn’t say anything. If you die in a Marvel movie, doesn’t mean it’s your last Marvel movie. That’s the crazy thing, it doesn’t matter. Somebody could make a TV—now, there’s TV shows. It’s Marvel World, we’re just all part of it.”

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Thor: Love And Thunder Wrapping With Jacked BTS Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Casting an actor as recognizable and popular as Dinklage just to give him a couple of scenes in the biggest franchise on the planet has always had fans believing he’d show up again eventually, and there’s no better place in terms of canon and continuity for Eitri to drop by than Thor: Love and Thunder.