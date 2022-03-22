Fans might be getting a trailer for Avatar 2 sooner than expected, as a new report claims that the first preview of the film will air before the upcoming MCU flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

A report by The Ankler’s Jeff Sneider claims that Disney will debut the trailer before Multiverse of Madness when it arrives this May, with the goal of bringing more eyes to two of their biggest films of the year.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and, while Avatar does have name value, the sequel 13 years in the making could benefit greatly from the Marvel film’s exposure.

While the MCU has brought many of Disney’s most successful films to the table in recent years, the studio’s biggest box office success ever is still 2009’s Avatar, approaching $3 billion grossed at the global box office.

'Avatar 2' BTS images reveal James Cameron's epic sci-fi sequel 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

However, Spider-Man: No Way Home, though distributed by Sony, is one of Disney via Marvel’s biggest movies to date and continued to prove the success of the MCU. The first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was shown at the conclusion of No Way Home, so it wouldn’t be outside of the ordinary for Disney to use it as a vehicle to promote Avatar 2.

Of course, this report hasn’t yet been confirmed and likely won’t until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness launches in theaters on May 6.

As for Avatar 2, the long-awaited sequel is currently set to hit theaters this holiday season on Dec. 16.