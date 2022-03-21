‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ set to pass another major box office milestone

Just when you thought The Batman had surpassed Spider-Man: No Way Home as the most talked-about comic book blockbuster on the planet, along comes Tom Holland’s third solo outing under the spandex to reach the latest in a long line of incredible box office milestones.

While Matt Reeves’ reboot of the DC Comics icon is indeed playing like gangbusters in theaters, recently becoming just the fourth Hollywood production since the end of 2019 to reach $600 million globally, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiversal extravaganza is on the cusp of heading into extremely rarefied air.

Even though No Way Home is now available for home viewing, audiences are still heading down to their local multiplex to check out one of 2021’s best-reviewed movies, which has pushed the web-slinging spectacular’s domestic haul up to an eye-watering $797 million.

By the end of this week, Jon Watts’ threequel should pass $800 million on home soil, which would make it just the third film to ever cross the milestone, joining Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame. Given that the pandemic has remained a factor throughout No Way Home‘s entire run, it can’t be understated just how incredible of an accomplishment that is.

On a worldwide scale, No Way Home is just shy of $1.9 billion without the benefit of a lucrative Chinese run, a result that not even the most optimistic of analysts could have predicted three months ago. Action, heart, humor, and fan service on an unprecedented scale tend to put butts in seats, but few projects have combined all four as well as Spidey’s latest adventure.