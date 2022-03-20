‘The Batman’ becomes just the 4th movie since 2019 to hit $600 million globally

It’s been another stellar weekend at the box office for The Batman, with Matt Reeves’ acclaimed comic book blockbuster continuing to dominate multiplexes both at home and abroad.

In the process, Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Caped Crusader has achieved a major pandemic-era milestone, with the movie set to squeak past the $600 million barrier by the time the dust settles. That makes it just the fourth Hollywood production since 2019 to reach the milestone, following in the footsteps of Spider-Man: No Way Home, No Time to Die, and Fast & Furious 9.

Thanks to a robust third frame of almost $37 million on the domestic front, The Batman has additionally become the second title to hit $300 million in the United States after No Way Home, another impressive feat that continues to underline the superhero genre’s importance to the industry as a whole.

It’s no surprise that the majority of cinema’s biggest hits since the onset of COVID-19 have been adapted from the pages of Marvel and DC, with the bubble showing no signs whatsoever of bursting after 20 years on top, and that’s on top of contending with the worst global health crisis in generations.

One minor downside is that a fairly disappointing opening in China has dampened hopes that The Batman could end up crossing the coveted $1 billion threshold, but the opening salvo in the soon-to-be expanded BatVerse continues to bust blocks all over the world, and it’s only a matter of time at this point before Warner Bros. officially announces a sequel.