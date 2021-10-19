MCU Fans Are Noticing One Strange Thing Missing From Spider-Man: No Way Home

The hype for Spider-Man: No Way Home is in full swing as Marvel fans eagerly await the film hitting theatres on Dec. 17, however, some fans have begun to notice an odd thing missing from this upcoming movie.

Stemming from a Reddit post, Marvel fans are realizing that despite being two months away from the launch of the film we’ve yet to see any official posters for the upcoming entry into the MCU.

This would be odd for any film but particularly a Marvel movie as in the past the first posters have been revealed alongside the first reveal trailer for the film which we got for No Way Home back in August.

Fans are suggesting that the lack of promotional posters for the film could be related to the many secrets that are set to be revealed during its runtime, or potentially in a trailer closer to the launch of the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is bringing back plenty of former Spider-Man characters from across the multiverse – this was confirmed with Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock appearing in the movies trailer, but fans also expect the bigger reveal to be the return of other Spider-Man actors Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield to join the MCU’s Tom Holland in the fight against evil during the movie.

Perhaps these characters could be revealed in an upcoming trailer and make their way into the promotion posters. There isn’t any confirmation of this being the case by Marvel, but as cinemas continue to use fan-made posters to sell the film an official poster has to be imminent.