Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Next Trailer Will Reportedly Include Toby Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slowly approaching its release and as the stretch begins to get smaller more information regarding the film has begun circling the web, this time regarding a future trailer for the film.

Late last month the very first trailer for the film aired which revealed the plot of the movie and the appearance of an earlier Spider-Man movie villain making their return. According to reports, the next trailer will continue bringing back fan-favorite characters, but this time it will be what everyone has been waiting for.

I know said this a month ago but I've been getting more and more confirmation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will indeed be in the second trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome and are planned to be the final shot. pic.twitter.com/ahhIe7H6t9 — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) September 27, 2021

According to Big Screen Leaks, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s second trailer will include both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men front and center for the final shot of the preview.

Fans weren’t expecting to get a glimpse of these two huge cameos until the movie launches in December, but if these rumors are to be believed it’s coming much sooner. Since the movie went into production there has been plenty of talk about the two former Spider-Men appearing, however, the two actors have played mum about the authenticity of the rumors.

Already showcased in the very first trailer was Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, which in itself hinted that it wouldn’t be a stretch for Tobey Maguire to appear once again. In that first trailer, there were also plenty of hints of other villains appearing including The Amazing Spiderman 2’s Electro, The Green Goblin, among other rumored appearances.

There’s no date on when we will see a second trailer for the film, but if these rumors are true then anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home will be at an all-time high after it drops.