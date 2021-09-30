MCU Fans Are Theorizing What Weapons Could Have Killed Thanos Outside The Infinity Gauntlet

When it comes to powerful weapons in the MCU, the Infinity Gauntlet is likely one of, if not the most powerful of them all so far. Introduced over the span of three phases, the Infinity Stones were eventually bought together and crafted into a gauntlet so that Thanos could wield their power for his plan.

This may be the strongest weapon so far, but MCU fans are currently in discussion on Reddit regarding what other weapons within the MCU have the power to take down the Mad Titan. Thanos is a character that during his appearances with or without the gauntlet has cemented himself within the upper echelons of the MCU power rankings, but he is still beatable, yet it would take a mighty powerful person or weapon.

Some of the ideas being thrown out there include the pair of bladed swords that Thanos can be seen wielding during Avengers Endgame. Fans believe that given what it was able to do to Captain America’s shield it could potentially have the power to do away with Thanos.

Other suggestions include Thor’s mighty Axe Stormbreaker, The Mind Stone, Adam Warlock, and even the Melt Stick we see the Grandmaster use to execute a criminal with at the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok.

Here is a look at some of the fan suggestions and ideas that could be used to defeat Thanos.

With fans realizing Thanos could have made way better use of the Infinity Stones, there may be even more weapons in the MCU that could take him down.