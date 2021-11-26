MCU Fans Arguing if ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ or ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Will Be Bigger

In exactly three weeks, the wait will finally be over when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters, where it’s virtually guaranteed to become the biggest box office hit of the pandemic era, and quite possibly the first movie to reach a billion dollars since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Tom Holland is going to have his hands full battling villains from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb franchises, but we’re all expecting him to get an assist from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in what’s shaping up to be a multiversal smackdown for the ages that leaves jaws on the floor.

However, five months after that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives, and based on the title alone we know that we’re in store for perhaps the most bizarre, psychedelic and bonkers trip in MCU history. A heated debate on social media has now ignited, as fans argue over which comic book blockbuster is the bigger event.

Come on we already know who the superior movie will be of course MoM & yeah you know we have a scarlet witch somewhere along the road in that movie pic.twitter.com/lEEBFRAiV6 — anya 🍃 proud of Ella Hunt ❤️‍🔥🐞 (@ES_TP_love) November 25, 2021

No Way Home because of them pic.twitter.com/bXj5ZDRgP2 — Nate – 1 MONTH TILL NWH (@tasm_nate) November 25, 2021

The one with him pic.twitter.com/ZVZ6pU6sw1 — Totoro (@FanboyGhibli) November 25, 2021

no way home,

sure doctor strange is bringing in the fox characters but the amount of people that care about that vs 3 generations of spider-men is very different — natalie (@vampirenazuna) November 25, 2021

Fun fact: it's DOCTOR STRANGE in the multiverse of madness, NOT Scarlet Witch in the multiverse of madness. — Abhinav Rajeev ⚡ (@deadlytract) November 26, 2021

Multiverse of Madness will literally have Professor X, the evil Doctor Strange, and a lot more X-MEN characters. I’d say they’re equal but MOM is a little bit higher than NWH. — ToggleSpeed (@togglespeed_) November 26, 2021

It depends on how you look at it, for me multiverse of madness cause no way home starts it, also we get scarlet witch in her full power. Also I have a feeling she’s going to die in mom — SirinaHeart (@Sirinaheart) November 25, 2021

Fanservice wise i’m thinking No Way Home but Multiverse of Madness is definitely going to leave the bigger mark on the MCU.



They’re definitely going to be huge events in the end, also hyped for both. — Sophie Ω (@aBlankAntiLife) November 25, 2021

Doctor Strange 2 gonna surprise people with the cameos and there will be many that could exceed Tobey andrew and the villains. As of now NWH has the most hype but when the DS2 trailer comes out people will go insane — |Jesse| Waiting for Spider-Man No Way Home (@Jleffel22) November 25, 2021

While Spider-Man: No Way Home is almost sure to earn more money, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might possess the higher stakes and a wider scope, given that literally nothing is off-limits. Either way, the two are directly connected, and we can’t wait to see how it all shakes out in the end.