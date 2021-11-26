MCU Fans Arguing if ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ or ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Will Be Bigger
In exactly three weeks, the wait will finally be over when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters, where it’s virtually guaranteed to become the biggest box office hit of the pandemic era, and quite possibly the first movie to reach a billion dollars since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Tom Holland is going to have his hands full battling villains from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb franchises, but we’re all expecting him to get an assist from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in what’s shaping up to be a multiversal smackdown for the ages that leaves jaws on the floor.
However, five months after that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives, and based on the title alone we know that we’re in store for perhaps the most bizarre, psychedelic and bonkers trip in MCU history. A heated debate on social media has now ignited, as fans argue over which comic book blockbuster is the bigger event.
While Spider-Man: No Way Home is almost sure to earn more money, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might possess the higher stakes and a wider scope, given that literally nothing is off-limits. Either way, the two are directly connected, and we can’t wait to see how it all shakes out in the end.