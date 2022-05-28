MCU fans bizarrely blaming Marvel for expectations and hype always being through the roof

As if it needs underlining, the entertainment industry is all about making money at the end of the day. One of the easiest ways to do that is through generating hype and expectation, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe having mastered the art of having its fanbase almost foaming at the mouth with anticipation by the time a certain project hits the big screen or Disney Plus.

Some of them tend to match the lofty aspirations fans have for them in their heads, others live to disappoint, while a couple have even been deemed as crushing disappointments by certain (and often very vocal) subsets. “Don’t believe the hype” is a saying as old as the industry itself, but it would appear that some folks aren’t listening.

Over on Reddit, a curious debate has been unfolding, which was kick-started by one user actively blaming Marvel for raising the expectation levels for every new MCU offering to unattainable and/or unachievable levels, which we should point out is the entire aim of the game. Needless to say, there’s been a war of words unfolding in the comments section, if you’re brave enough to dive in.

In all honesty, we can only blame ourselves if an MCU blockbuster or streaming series doesn’t turn out quite the way we hoped, expected, or wanted it to be. Spider-Man: No Way Home was the apex of the long-running franchise firing on all cylinders to give the baying crowds exactly what they were dreaming of, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left some disappointed because there were “only” half a dozen cameos from old favorites, new variants, and debutants.

Rest assured, this argument won’t be going quietly into the night.