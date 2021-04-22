MCU Fans Campaigning For Marvel To Bring Iron Man Back To Life

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has put forth the interesting idea that Captain America is more of a symbol than a person. And though Sam Wilson has been reluctant to take ownership of the shield because he doesn’t think he can follow in Steve Rogers’ footsteps, we all know that by the end of the series, he’ll be suited up as the MCU’s new Cap.

Likewise, Yelena Belova is set to assume the mantle of Black Widow, and Clint Barton will train protege Kate Bishop to follow in his footsteps as Hawkeye. Not to mention we have Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder. But one of the franchise’s marquee names that simply cannot be replaced is Iron Man.

Indeed, no one will ever step into Tony Stark’s shoes and even despite the fact that he made his exit from the series in Avengers: Endgame, fans still cling to the hope that he may one day return. Some eager Marvel lovers have now taken things a step further, though, putting up a billboard in Los Angeles asking the studio to bring Iron Man back, as you can see below.

A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life. pic.twitter.com/JtG2GvdzmL — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 22, 2021

Will it work, though? Well, yes and no. Which is to say that we have no doubt Tony will indeed be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day, but it won’t be because of this new fan campaign. Rather, there’ve been rumors swirling for years now that Robert Downey Jr. isn’t done with the role that made him a household name and is very likely going to return as an AI version of Stark in the Ironheart show.

Of course, nothing’s been confirmed just yet, but regardless of what happens, it doesn’t look like the fans will quit campaigning for Iron Man to be back in the MCU anytime soon.