MCU Fans Celebrate Fourth Anniversary of 'Avengers: Infinity War' Release

Fans on Twitter are reminiscing about a long-bygone era in the year 2018, when on this day the Russo Brothers’ The Avengers: Infinity War opened to historic numbers, taking in $2 billion on its way to becoming the fourth-biggest movie of all time. The film, part one of a two-part MCU farewell to several beloved […]

Fans on Twitter are reminiscing about a long-bygone era in the year 2018, when on this day the Russo Brothers’ The Avengers: Infinity War opened to historic numbers, taking in $2 billion on its way to becoming the fourth-biggest movie of all time.

The film, part one of a two-part MCU farewell to several beloved superheroes, starred Josh Brolin as Thanos, a large purple man who disappeared half of the world’s population with a snap of his fingers. And fans can’t stop talking about it on Twitter, starting with the official account of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The Academy, whose brief is to uphold and preserve the highest standards of cinematic arts, is best known for its annual “Oscars” event, where trophies are handed out to the most famous person who agrees to show up, as well as the occasional celebrity slap fight.

Where will you be, when it all ends?



Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' was released exactly 4 years ago on April 27, 2018. pic.twitter.com/ysRAbdKrfj — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, a Doctor Strange fan account took the opportunity to mark the character’s reliable annual appearance in MCU films:

2016 – doctor strange

2017 – ragnarok

2018 – infinity war

2019 – endgame

2021 – no way home

2022 – multiverse of madness



the fact that doctor strange has made at least one mcu appearance almost every single year since his debut in 2016 pic.twitter.com/iDbwQFzOnt — ‎ may ‎۞ | dsmom era (@strngesupremacy) April 24, 2022

Another fan reflected on the shocking ending, in which half the world’s population disappeared, including Hawkeye’s family:

I will never forget the silence in the movie theater full of people after the Infinity War ending. One of the best experiences pic.twitter.com/hanULJ3fG6 — Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) April 27, 2022

While another fan celebrated Thor’s appearance in the Black Panther home country of Wakanda:

‘Infinity War’ was released 4 years ago today so let’s bring back Thor’s entrance in Wakanda 🔥pic.twitter.com/xixKSc0Ngu — Marvel Facts (@MarveIFacts) April 27, 2022

One fan celebrated the reason why the film remains their all-time favorite ever: