MCU Fans Want Charlie Cox’s Daredevil In Spider-Man 3

If rumors are to be taken at face value, then the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 is going to be getting pretty crowded, with some major additions already confirmed along with two fantasy castings that seem very close to becoming a reality.

Ever since Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange were announced for the web-slinging sequel, fans have been hedging their bets on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield following suit. That’s in addition to the ensemble that have already played substantial roles in Homecoming and Far From Home including Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May, Zendaya’s MJ, Jacob Batalon’s Ned, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan and Tony Revolori’s Flash Thompson. As if all that wasn’t enough, according to ComicBook.com, there’s now a groundswell of support amongst the fandom gathering behind the idea of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil making his triumphant return to our screens as part of the movie, too.

Daredevil Makes His MCU Debut In New Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster

Technically, it isn’t the most unrealistic of propositions, with Marvel Studios set to reacquire the rights to the Man Without Fear in December, and both superheroes are born and bred citizens of New York City. That being said, unless Kevin Feige has a grand plan already in store, it doesn’t seem too likely that Daredevil will be getting added into the mix as soon as Spider-Man 3.

While it looked like a good possibility just a few months ago, the studio seems to have changed directions with the project and there’s now more than enough going on with all multiverse-related shenanigans set to take center stage, and if we do end up getting three Spider-Men and Doctor Strange, any more costumed characters might feel like overkill. Besides, we all know what happened the last time there was a Spider-Man 3 that tried to stuff too many subplots and supporting players into the movie at the expense of the narrative, right?