MCU fans desperate for the mystical showdown everyone wants to see

A battle between these two would be magical.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Things sure changed in the MCU between 2016’s Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, didn’t they? The first movie opened the door to the franchise’s mystical side and now here we are, six years later, with a ton of magic-users flying around the Marvel universe (though not on broomsticks, sadly). Doctor Strange 2 even went and introduced a key new player from the sorcery side of things.

Spoilers to follow!

The film’s post-credits scene saw Clea, Dormammu’s niece, denizen of the Dark Dimension and comic book wife of Stephen Strange, make her surprise debut, as played by none other than Charlize Theron. We don’t know too much about her yet, but with her commanding attitude and obvious prowess with the Mystic Arts, it’s clear that Clea is one of the most powerful sorcerers in the MCU.

Her grand entrance has got fans wishing for a showdown between Clea and another of the franchise’s worthiest witches, Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, who became an instant favorite in last year’s WandaVision. Agatha already gave Scarlet Witch a run for her money, so imagine how things would go between her and Clea.

It’s the MCU’s witching hour.

It's witch time boys 🧙 https://t.co/hDVkeXbdGP — José Silva 🗽 (@ImSeaglett) May 11, 2022

Maybe they’d start fighting over their clashing wardrobes?

A sorceress and a witch wearing the same Purple colors — dreamx111 (@BaltazarJovanny) May 11, 2022

Remember, Hahn’s set to return in her own Disney Plus show, Agatha: House of Harkness, so that would be the perfect place for this proposed battle to occur.

Imagine if they have history and we see it in house of harkness tho… — Michael🏳️‍🌈 has seen MOM🥹 (@Michaeljoh20) May 11, 2022

Folks seem to think that there would only be one winner here.

I don't fancy Agatha's chances. — @𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓽𝓪𝓬𝓽𝓿𝓪𝓶𝓹𝓼 (@contactvamps) May 11, 2022

Things would get even more interesting if Cate Blanchett dropped by as Hela.

Put Hela in the equation ❤️ https://t.co/ptVLGuW0TX — ᜃᜒᜊᜒᜈ᜔ ✖️ (@kheewnkheewn) May 11, 2022

But, hey, why do they have to fight? Maybe it’d be more fun if they teamed up instead.

no cuz who wants them fighting https://t.co/b9JxYXG0aO — ْ (@cyberstockholms) May 11, 2022

Others are hoping Doctor Strange 2 is setting up a different course for Agatha — babysitting Franklin and Valeria Richards, Mr. Fantastic’s kids.

I want Agatha to be Franklin Richards' baby sitter. — Nathan Coker (@nathancoker19) May 11, 2022

Who knows what Marvel has in mind for Charlize Theron after Doctor Strange 2, but fans are already getting amped up over the multiverse of possibilities.