Charlize Theron shares first HD photo of Clea in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Charlize Theron has publicly confirmed her role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the actress sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her character’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

As the credits roll, Doctor Strange is met by a mysterious sorceror from the dark dimension, who fans will recognize as Clea from the original Marvel Comics. Played by Charlize Theron, she rips open a a portal to the dimension that is home to Dormammu – the villain of Doctor Strange’s first solo outing.

After hinting on her Instagram about her role a few days prior, sharing a photo of her from the BAFTAs in a purple dress, she’s now posted a photo of her in full make-up with the caption “Meet Clea”.

Included alongside it is a still from her in the film alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Master of the Mystic Arts. Whether or not this post has been given the Marvel Studios seal of approval is something we’ll find out soon enough.

After 10 days in cinemas, Marvel and Sony released spoiler scenes and stills from Spider-Man: No Way Home, which helps to keep the hype up after the first rush of adrenaline at a film’s opening weekend.

Theron’s post-credits scene cameo hints at a third instalment for the Doctor Strange series, with the film itself ending with Strange succumbing to the Darkhold as he reveals a third eye. In the comics, Clea is a wife of Stephen Strange, and later becomes the Sorcerer Supreme.

Doctor Strange 2 is currently in cinemas, with the film featuring a smattering of cameos over its runtime.