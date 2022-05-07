Secret ‘Doctor Strange 2’ star reacts to their surprise MCU debut

Suffice to say, we weren't expecting such a big name to drop by after the story had drawn to a close.

Naturally, there are succulent spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from here on out.

Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was hardly lacking in star power, which extends to both the confirmed members of the cast, and the myriad of guest stars who were held back from the marketing campaign in order to generate the desired response from shocked fans in theaters around the world.

While some fans aren’t too enthused that the mind-bending superhero sequel finally gave the people what they wanted by bringing Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier and John Krasinski’s Reed Richards into the mix, only to swiftly have them brutally murdered by a vengeful Wanda Maximoff, we can at least guarantee that another surprising MCU debutant will be sticking around.

Charlize Theron dropped by during the first stinger when she showed up to invite Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero on yet another trip into uncharted mystical territory, but if you’re not particularly well-versed in comic book lore, you wouldn’t have had a clue she was playing the sorceress Clea until it was confirmed by her listing in the credits.

Nonetheless, the Academy Award winner and longtime action hero has taken to social media to bask in being kept completely under wraps until Multiverse of Madness landed on the big screen.

Cat’s out of the bag. pic.twitter.com/xR8pymhOpR — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 6, 2022

You’d expect casting a star of Theron’s caliber as Clea would signpost where the inevitable Doctor Strange 3 is heading, when the two characters have a long and often complicated history on the printed page that’s seen them as friends, enemies, lovers, and everything in between, but we’ll just have to wait and see.