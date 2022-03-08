MCU fans devastated after ‘Shang-Chi’ concept art reveals scrapped Deadpool cameo

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool may have technically made his official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, but it would be an understatement to say that fans are growing impatient waiting for the Merc with a Mouth to make a real splash in the world’s biggest franchise.

It was perfectly on-brand for Wade Wilson to make his first appearance under new ownership in the most self-aware fashion possible, partnering up with Thor: Ragnarok‘s Korg to offer their reactions to a Free Guy trailer, which was of course distributed by Disney subsidiary 20th Century Studios, with Reynolds and Taika Waititi playing major roles in the movie.

As it turns out, though, we may have been robbed of what would’ve been a crowd-pleasing cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, after recently-revealed concept art showed Deadpool scrapping with Thanos’ minion Proxima Midnight in a cage battle. Based on the reactions you can see below, it’s already being rued as a huge missed opportunity.

The fact that we almost got Deadpool in Shang-Chi pic.twitter.com/WOg44ACR2I — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) March 8, 2022

So the Shang-Chi movie concept artist Andrew Kim shared a scene from the nightclub that had Deadpool fighting Proxima Midnight and WTF now I want dis. Proxima wasn’t at the final battle so…🤔 pic.twitter.com/ACpS56JjIf — TASK the Pimp Hand of Khonshu (@UpToTASK) March 7, 2022

Deadpool almost showing up in SHANG-CHI is interesting, curious why that didn't happen since all you needed was a stuntman in a suit — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) March 7, 2022

I loved Wong and Abomination in Shang-Chi. But Deadpool vs Proxima Midnight would've been something else 😆



This is from an official concept artist. Not that it was maybe even ever on the table. pic.twitter.com/clR9xINT69 — Ashnflash (@Ashnflash) March 8, 2022

Deadpool in 'Shang-Chi' concept art 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

So concept art for Shang-Chi featured Deadpool in the fighting ring that Shang fought in where he is taking on from the looks of it Proxima Midnight. Had this be in Shang-Chi not only would this be l Deadpool official MCU introduction but also peak Cinema. pic.twitter.com/0mwPQcwSAS — Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) March 7, 2022

Deadpool was going to be in Shang-Chi? 🤔 https://t.co/agch4GoTtF — Chatter Box Film (@Chatterboxfilm) March 7, 2022

Just learnt that Shang-Chi concept art had Deadpool fight in the ring instead of Wong and Abomination



…



I'm not mad

I'm not mad

I'm not mad

I'm not mad

I'm not mad

I'm not mad

I'm not mad

I'm not mad

I'm not mad

I'm not mad

I'm not mad

I'm not mad

I'm not mad

I'm not mad pic.twitter.com/aHtcBBT8m3 — SilverSceptile (@SliverSceptile) March 7, 2022

DEADPOOL IN SHANG-CHI!!! Imma go cry this is perfect! This means Marvel wants to bring D.P in a big way! pic.twitter.com/D2Jc3lkOpe — Tu-Vie Podcast (@TuVie_Podcast) March 8, 2022

To be fair, Deadpool wouldn’t have really fit the tone of Destin Daniel Cretton’s martial arts fantasy blockbuster, and it may have been a little too distracting to drop the foul-mouthed, fourth wall-breaking antihero into the origin story of Simu Liu’s title character, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t going to be bummed about it.

All the attention is focused on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness anyway, with the impending sequel for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme heavily rumored to feature Reynolds’ maiden outing in an MCU feature film.