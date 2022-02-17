Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to include a ton of different characters from across the multiverse, both new and old, and fans have been speculating even more will appear. One of the characters some fans believe they’ll be seeing is Deadpool, but the star behind this popular character has finally answered the q question, will he be in the film.

Deadpool’s titular star Ryan Reynolds is currently doing the media rounds for his upcoming Netflix Sci-Fi film, The Adam Project. When speaking to Variety, he was asked if fans might see him enter the MCU in Doctor Strange’s sequel.

“I’m really not in the movie, I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.” Ryan Reynolds via Variety

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Reynolds isn’t being genuine. Let’s not forget how many times the Spider-Man trio denied their appearances prior to No Way Home. And you know, Ryan Reynolds’ whole schtick. Nonetheless, fans will have to take his word for it until further confirmation of an appearance comes to light.

Rumors began to circulate of the addition to the movie’s roster after the latest poster for the film dropped, which included a ton of teases for characters that may appear. Some fans believe Deadpool can be seen in this poster, but it isn’t entirely clear if that is the case.

Reynolds did have some promising words for Deadpool fans, though. The third film in the characters series is “coming along.”

The film isn’t expected to launch until 2023, so fans still do have a wait before they can finally see it for themselves, but to tide them over, there is a ton of Marvel content to come this year with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness up next on May 6.